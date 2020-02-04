Cwm LLC Acquires 215 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Metlife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,433 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Metlife by 6,954.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,158,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,831 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Metlife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,689,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Metlife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,646,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Metlife by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,197,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,493,000 after purchasing an additional 487,881 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.11.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

