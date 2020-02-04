$3.73 Million in Sales Expected for Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) to announce sales of $3.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $4.23 million. Assembly Biosciences reported sales of $3.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $14.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $15.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.14 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $27.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 647.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $30,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $826,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASMB opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $458.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

