Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Stake Lessened by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,875,000 after acquiring an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,151,000 after buying an additional 662,920 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 706,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,764,000 after buying an additional 83,877 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 555,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,411,000 after buying an additional 145,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 543,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,741,000 after buying an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $164.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 156.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.70. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $128.25 and a 52 week high of $166.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

