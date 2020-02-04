Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,114,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 315,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,668,000 after buying an additional 20,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,812.1% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $133.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $120.37 and a 12-month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

