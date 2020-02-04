Cwm LLC Has $93,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 101,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie set a $62.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

