Cwm LLC Sells 219 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,610,001,000 after buying an additional 698,506 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 41.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $2,866,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.1% during the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 149,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average of $93.08.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

