Cwm LLC Purchases 4,676 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2,125.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 709,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 530,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 32,769 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.