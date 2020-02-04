Cwm LLC Has $111,000 Stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vereit by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vereit by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VER opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. Vereit Inc has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). Vereit had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

