Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.77.

ANTM opened at $266.43 on Tuesday. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $227.16 and a 52 week high of $317.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.40. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

