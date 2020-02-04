Cwm LLC Has $118,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 283.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $111.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average is $104.29.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

