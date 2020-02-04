Cwm LLC Takes $119,000 Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,252,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 78,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000.

BATS IGV opened at $251.87 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.03 and a 200 day moving average of $224.40.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

