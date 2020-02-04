Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3,230.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after purchasing an additional 307,743 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,864,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 375,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,334,000 after purchasing an additional 45,317 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Churchill Downs by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 557.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.16 per share, with a total value of $123,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHDN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

CHDN stock opened at $148.56 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $149.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

