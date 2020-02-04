Cwm LLC Has $122,000 Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $48.66. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

