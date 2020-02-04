Cwm LLC Acquires 36,580 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 30,483.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 35.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,767,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,606 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $3,389,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 55,213.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,285,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,202 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 22.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,826 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HL opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46, a PEG ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 1.10. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.51.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $57,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. CIBC raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

