Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Paychex by 0.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 130,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 829.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 155,518 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX stock opened at $86.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day moving average of $84.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $89.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.