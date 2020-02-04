Cwm LLC Has $130,000 Holdings in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 190,896 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Knowles by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Knowles by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $179,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,076.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KN. ValuEngine cut shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Knowles stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. Knowles Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

