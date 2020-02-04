Cwm LLC Makes New $134,000 Investment in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JDD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 12.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 16.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000.

Get Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. alerts:

JDD stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.