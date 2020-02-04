Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cigna by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 628,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cigna by 17.1% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 72,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $191.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.60 and a 200-day moving average of $179.36. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $214.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

