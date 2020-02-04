Cwm LLC Buys 332 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,681 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 719.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,878,000 after acquiring an additional 468,021 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 494,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,729,000 after acquiring an additional 346,542 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,755,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,856,000 after acquiring an additional 113,887 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.34. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $68.93.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

