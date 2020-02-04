Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $499,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $967,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,445,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,521,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BNDW opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.23 and a one year high of $81.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.