Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after buying an additional 887,296 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,958,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,810,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,483,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,291,000 after buying an additional 447,827 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,433,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,266,000 after buying an additional 160,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,608,000 after buying an additional 108,736 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $67.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

