Cwm LLC Acquires 279 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 34,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 143,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,574,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS opened at $145.75 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $104.73 and a 12 month high of $150.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,676 shares of company stock worth $10,741,204. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.52.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

