BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 484.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 25,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000.

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

