Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,997,000 after acquiring an additional 22,499 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 356,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 23.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,344,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,523 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Godaddy news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $27,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $44,141.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,565 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 104.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $760.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

