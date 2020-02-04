Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,151 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 32,267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Transocean worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Transocean by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 169,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 16.3% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Transocean LTD has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.00.

RIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Transocean in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective on the stock. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

