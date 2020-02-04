Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,842 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other National Fuel Gas news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.