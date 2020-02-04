Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of NuVasive worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in NuVasive in the third quarter worth $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NuVasive by 71.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NuVasive in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. Leerink Swann raised NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Svb Leerink raised NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

Shares of NUVA opened at $77.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 85.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.08. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $81.91.

In other NuVasive news, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $238,740.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,150,942.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,783 shares of company stock worth $2,629,083. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

