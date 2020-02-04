Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of United Bankshares worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $15,301,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $6,082,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $3,320,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 69.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 84,202 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 40.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 44,206 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.05.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 28.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

