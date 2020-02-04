Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVC. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $231,808,000. Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,032,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $21,616,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $17,982,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $16,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.35 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

