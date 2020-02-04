Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of PNM Resources worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 113,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -419.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.16. PNM Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $433.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

