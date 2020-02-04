Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.33 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Thor Industries worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 64.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Thor Industries by 14.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THO. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

NYSE:THO opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average is $61.88.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

