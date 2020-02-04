Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,215 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of F.N.B. worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,974,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,191,000 after purchasing an additional 168,226 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,089,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,626,000 after purchasing an additional 209,494 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,035,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,549,000 after purchasing an additional 286,535 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1,132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,080,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 529,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNB. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. Corp has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

