United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 336,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,885,000 after buying an additional 266,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after buying an additional 92,430 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,076,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,501,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,955,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $139.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.35. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.90 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $3,474,688.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,492,480.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.89.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

