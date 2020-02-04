Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $821,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,946,000 after purchasing an additional 88,409 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,453,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,692,000 after purchasing an additional 108,333 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,158,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,226,000 after purchasing an additional 96,128 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.8% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 974,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,865,000 after purchasing an additional 79,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LW shares. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $793,075.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,390,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LW opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

