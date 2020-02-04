Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Longbow Research upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $115.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.14. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,445,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,363 shares of company stock valued at $27,815,318. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

