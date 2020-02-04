Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TARA opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $467.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.60. Verona Pharma has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $157.60.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

