Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TNDM has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 0.16. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.46 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $1,625,750.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,910.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dick Allen sold 10,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $787,470.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,879.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,871,101. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 406.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

