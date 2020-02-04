Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TNDM has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 0.16. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.46 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $1,625,750.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,910.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dick Allen sold 10,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $787,470.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,879.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,871,101. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 406.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in PNM Resources Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in PNM Resources Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.33 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc.
Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.33 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc.
Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in F.N.B. Corp
Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in F.N.B. Corp
United Rentals, Inc. Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
United Rentals, Inc. Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc
Skyworks Solutions Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Skyworks Solutions Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report