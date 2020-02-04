Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research raised Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.
TRVG opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $928.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. Trivago has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Trivago
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.
Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.