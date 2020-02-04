Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research raised Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

TRVG opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $928.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. Trivago has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Trivago by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trivago in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trivago in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Trivago by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trivago by 585.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

