Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zynga from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.29.

In other Zynga news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $76,046.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,112.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $372,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,667.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,268,980 shares of company stock valued at $14,535,226. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 149,123 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Zynga by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 155,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 24,685 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 914.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 65,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Zynga by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 400,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

