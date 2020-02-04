U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of USEG stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

