DX (Group) (LON:DX) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

DX (Group) (LON:DX)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
DX opened at GBX 12.68 ($0.17) on Tuesday. DX has a one year low of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 16.30 ($0.21). The company has a market cap of $69.56 million and a P/E ratio of -31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.51.
DX (Group) Company Profile
Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for DX (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DX (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.