DX (Group) (LON:DX) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

DX (Group) (LON:DX)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DX opened at GBX 12.68 ($0.17) on Tuesday. DX has a one year low of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 16.30 ($0.21). The company has a market cap of $69.56 million and a P/E ratio of -31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.51.

DX (Group) Company Profile

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, mail, and logistic services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division provides DX 1-Man, a national and international, next-day delivery services; DX 2-Man, a home delivery service; and DX Logistics, a logistics solution that include warehouse management, and customer-liveried vehicle and uniformed personnel service.

