St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

LON SMP opened at GBX 502 ($6.60) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 494.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 448.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02. St. Modwen Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 370 ($4.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 522.31 ($6.87). The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 18.32.

In other news, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 9,000 shares of St. Modwen Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £41,760 ($54,932.91).

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

