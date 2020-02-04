ValuEngine Upgrades vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) to Buy

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

VTVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

VTVT opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -3.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,369,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,609,589 shares of company stock worth $10,000,000. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 47,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

