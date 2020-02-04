Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VIAV. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

VIAV stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.09 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $39,102.25. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 159,301 shares of company stock worth $2,511,503 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 842.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

