Ferguson (LON:FERG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale raised their target price on Ferguson from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ferguson to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded Ferguson to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 8,075 ($106.22) in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oddo Securities raised their target price on Ferguson from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ferguson from GBX 7,281 ($95.78) to GBX 7,532 ($99.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,619.53 ($87.08).

LON FERG opened at GBX 7,268 ($95.61) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion and a PE ratio of 15.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,000.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,478.57. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,268 ($95.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

