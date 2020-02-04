Wandisco’s (WAND) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Wandisco (LON:WAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:WAND opened at GBX 405 ($5.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.47 million and a PE ratio of -7.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 444.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 454.95. Wandisco has a 12-month low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 858 ($11.29). The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01.

About Wandisco

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

