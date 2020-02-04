Wandisco’s (WAND) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Wandisco (LON:WAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON:WAND opened at GBX 405 ($5.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.47 million and a PE ratio of -7.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 444.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 454.95. Wandisco has a 12-month low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 858 ($11.29). The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01.
About Wandisco
Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Wandisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wandisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.