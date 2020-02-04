Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSTL opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Westell Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Westell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.41%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Timothy L. Duitsman acquired 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 59,500 shares of company stock worth $54,700. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Westell Technologies

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

