Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:WSTL opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Westell Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.20.
Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Westell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.41%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter.
About Westell Technologies
Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).
Recommended Story: Market Perform
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Westell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.