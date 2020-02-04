McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 132 ($1.74) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 125 ($1.64). UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.87% from the company’s previous close.

MCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 154 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of McCarthy & Stone to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 134 ($1.76) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McCarthy & Stone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 151.44 ($1.99).

MCS stock opened at GBX 148.10 ($1.95) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. McCarthy & Stone has a 1 year low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 143.35. The firm has a market cap of $781.32 million and a PE ratio of 26.45.

In other news, insider Gill Barr bought 7,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90).

About McCarthy & Stone

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

