Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 18,485 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 195.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,639,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 469,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,098,000 after purchasing an additional 101,984 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,439.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $287,820.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.25. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.08 and a 1 year high of $115.75.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMG. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

