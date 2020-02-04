Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of ALLETE worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ALLETE by 1,442.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

In other news, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $95,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $481,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALE opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. ALLETE Inc has a 52 week low of $74.54 and a 52 week high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). ALLETE had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

ALE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.